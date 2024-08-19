Sudan War - Dozens Killed in Attacks On Residential Areas

Wad Madani / Khartoum North — Nearly 30 people, among them many children, were killed in attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on villages in Sennar and El Gezira on Friday. The regional bus station in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, was torched. In rural Khartoum North (Khartoum Bahri), at least nine people died in air raids by the Sudanese Air Force.

At least six people were killed, and dozens were injured, when RSF paramilitaries raided the village of Beida, in the western part of Ed Dinder, Sennar, on Friday morning.

Nidaa El Wasat organisation in El Gezira reported on its Facebook page yesterday that the entire population was ordered to leave at gunpoint after which their homes were plundered. People living in the vicinity of the villages also fled.

Hillet Bir Wad Agrab in eastern Ed Dinder also witnessed attacks by RSF "militia gangs".

In El Jadeed El Sawra in El Gezira, which is under control of the RSF since December last year, RSF elements stormed the house of Suheib and Nizar Bataran, shot them dead, and left with the brothers' car.

Nidaa El Wasat also reported that the RSF stormed the villages of Wad Zalam and El Faki Hamid, forcing the residents to flee.

The Sudanese Doctors Network condemned the attacks and "the state of chaos practiced by the RSF in the areas under its control".

The resistance committees of Abu Gouta in northwest El Gezira reported that more than 20 people were killed, most of them children, and many others were wounded, in an RSF attack on El Majma Goz El Naga village on Friday.

The attackers prevented the villagers from leaving or entering the village, taking the bodies of their dead relatives, and treating the wounded, the Abu Gouta grassroots committees stated. For this reason, it is not certain how many people died, but "the number exceeded 20".

Abu Gouta town was attacked and plundered by RSF soldiers In December last year.

Bus station

According to Mutamar El Gezira, RSF troops set fire to the regional bus station in Wad Madani on Friday.

In a statement obtained by Radio Dabanga, Mutamar El Gezira says it considers "this incident" as "part of a systematic campaign aimed at destroying the state's economic capabilities and making it an uninhabitable place".

Radio Dabanga last week reported the death of three people in RSF raids on their homes in El Gezira. On August 1, RSF paramilitaries killed 23 villagers in El Managil. Two months ago, more than 100 people were killed by the RSF in El Gezira's Wad El Noura village on one day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Airstrikes

Resistance committees in the countryside of Khartoum North reported yesterday that the Sudanese Air Force bombed the El Fazarab neighbourhood in the area of El Obeid and El Duhum area for the second time since the beginning of the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF in mid-April last year.

Nine people, among them members of one family, were killed. A tenth person went missing.

"The warplanes are bombing the homes of unarmed civilians forced to endure the worst types of living, between the harassment of the terrorist Janjaweed [RSF] militia and the high cost of living and the difficulty of obtaining food," the resistance committees said on their Facebook page.

"They endure all of this in silence without assistance from any party. This bombing resulted in the martyrdom of nine individuals, most of whom were children, the injury of four others, and the destruction of several homes."

Share article