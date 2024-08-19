South Africa: New Justice Minister Update - Marikana Massacre, Guptas and AKA Double Murder Extraditions

Speaking on the 12th anniversary of the Marikana tragedy, in which 34 miners were killed and 78 injured by police, new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane said that about R352m has been paid out in claims related to the Lonmin killings so far. There was also a progress update related to key criminal extraditions.

One month after taking office, Simelane briefed the media on the department's priorities and key issues raised by community members and stakeholders.

In her opening address the minister highlighted that over the past few weeks, the Ministry has conducted a series of comprehensive meetings with management and branch heads to gain a detailed understanding of the department's operational challenges and opportunities.

She reiterated that this engagement has allowed the department to appreciate the significant responsibilities that lie ahead.

"In addition, we have consulted with the entities reporting to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD), and we have received invaluable input from these briefings as we prepare to tackle the tasks before us.

"We are grateful for the messages of support and constructive advice from various organisations and institutions within the justice cluster. These insights will be instrumental as we work together to uphold and promote fair justice practices.

"Moving forward, the department will continue to engage with stakeholders and the broader justice community to ensure that our services are accessible and meet the needs of all South Africans," the Minister said.

Marikana acknowledged

Friday, 16 August,...