Angola: Cabinda and Ponta Negra Want to End the Double Taxation of Goods

18 August 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Angolan provinces of Cabinda and the Congolese city of Ponta Negra intend to end the double taxation of goods leaving this neighbouring country for the national territory.

To this end, a mixed commission was created on Saturday in Ponta Negra which, among other matters, will be responsible for solving this problem.

The information is contained in the final communiqué of a consultation meeting that brought together the provincial authorities of Cabinda and Ponte Negra, following the visit that Governor Suzana de Abreu made to that location in Congo.

According to the document to which ANGOP had access this Sunday, national businessmen requested the end of double taxation made in the port and in other border areas (outside the port space) of Ponta Negra, of goods that come from the Republic of Congo bound for the province of Cabinda.

The joint communiqué also recommends the creation of a protocol that formalizes cooperation and trade between the two border regions.

On the other hand, the participants intend to increase cooperation in the health sector, with the transfer of patients in reference hospitals in the two neighboring locations.

By the way, the statement recommends the intensification of cooperation between the medical specialists of the two countries, especially in orthopedic, gynecological and cardiology surgeries.

In the field of education, the two regions intend to strengthen the teaching mechanisms in the subjects of mathematics, physics, chemistry and French in primary and secondary education.

In Ponta Negra, the governor of Cabinda, Suzana de Abreu, accompanied by Mayor Alexandre Paka, held a meeting with the Angolan community residing in that neighboring country. ING/JL/DOJ

