Uganda: Housing Minister Warns Developers Against Substandard Condominiums

State Minister for Housing, Persis Namuganza, has issued a stern warning to condominium developers engaged in constructing substandard housing units.

Speaking at a recent event, Namuganza expressed concern over the rising trend of developers cutting corners to maximise profits at the expense of unsuspecting homebuyers.

"These unscrupulous developers are putting people's lives at risk by failing to adhere to building standards," Namuganza stated. She highlighted that such practices not only violate construction regulations but also endanger the safety and well-being of future occupants.

Namuganza emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring that all housing developments meet the required safety and quality standards.

"We cannot allow people to be defrauded with substandard housing that falls apart within a few years. Developers must be held accountable," she added.

The minister also urged prospective buyers to exercise caution when investing in condominiums.

She advised them to thoroughly vet developers and seek professional advice before making any financial commitments.

In response to these concerns, Namuganza revealed that her ministry is working closely with regulatory bodies to increase inspections and enforce stricter penalties for those found guilty of violating building codes.

The minister's warning comes at a time when the demand for condominiums in urban areas is on the rise, driven by rapid urbanisation and a growing middle class.

However, Namuganza's message was clear: quality must not be sacrificed in the race to meet this demand.

She also warned of developers who intentionally seek to fraudulently obtain money by selling substandard units.