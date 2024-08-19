Uganda: Calls for Subsidies On Healthier Foods

Nutritionists in Uganda are urging the government to subsidize healthier foods and increase taxes on unhealthy options to promote better nutrition and consumption habits.

This call comes amid growing concerns about health issues linked to the consumption of unhealthy foods.

In recent years, organizations like the Center for Food and Adequate Living Rights (CEFROHT) have been advocating for policies that encourage healthier eating habits among Ugandans.

A key proposal from these advocates is the subsidization of healthier foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

According to the 2022 Demographic and Health Survey by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, regions like Bunyoro and Karamoja are experiencing high levels of child stunting, highlighting the urgent need for better nutrition.

The rationale is clear: by making nutritious foods more affordable, the government can encourage healthier eating habits, reducing the prevalence of diet-related diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

In a country facing rising malnutrition and non-communicable diseases, such a policy could yield significant public health benefits.

On the other hand, there is also a call for the government to increase taxes on unhealthy foods, particularly those high in sugars, fats, and salts.

The aim is to discourage the consumption of these harmful foods, which are often linked to various health problems.

By making unhealthy options more expensive, the government can nudge people toward better dietary choices.

Adopting these measures would not only promote better public health outcomes but also reduce the economic burden of treating diet-related illnesses.

Stakeholders believe that with the right policies, Uganda can make significant strides in improving the nutritional well-being of its population.