South Africa: Department Ends Participation of CWP Workers Who Receive Old Age Grants

The Department of Cooperative Governance (DCOG) has announced its decision to end the participation of Community Work Programme workers who also receive old age grants so as to redirect resources to those who rely solely on the programme for their livelihood.

According to the department, the decision comes after a thorough verification exercise conducted in collaboration with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

"Cognisant that the programme is funded from the same fiscus as the old age grants disbursed by the SASSA, it is considered prudent to avert double dipping, by participants especially those who are above the age of 60 years. This will allow the department to redirect resources to those who rely solely on this programme for their livelihood."

The department believes that the exiting of participants who are already receiving stipends from government presents an opportunity to enrol more women, young people and people with disabilities.

"Moreover, exiting beneficiaries of old age grants will also enable the programme to maximise on imparting tech-based and artisanal skills, particularly among the unemployed women and youth."

The department stated that it has, through the implementing agents, engaged the affected participants and issued them with formal letters, notifying them of the decision.

The last working day for affected participants was on Friday, 16 August 2024, while the final stipend will be paid on 25 September 2024.

"The department is mindful of the impact this decision might have on the affected participants. However, it is confident that in the long run, it will optimise the programme's effectiveness and sustainability."

Meanwhile, the department said it was committed to advancing poverty eradication and economic empowerment through community development, especially amongst the most vulnerable in society.

The department has described the CWP as one of the transformative flagship strategies that respond directly to social security through active economic participation.

"It is important to note that CWP is a temporary employment safety net, premised on the principle of graduating participants from poverty to self-sustenance through skilling and community development.

"The programme is designed to facilitate for temporary participant intake and sustainable socioeconomic exit paths."

In efforts to enhance the impact of the programme, the DCOG has since adopted a smart partnership model in aid of sustainable exit strategies for participants.

"Additionally, the reimagined CWP aims to recruit youth as part of addressing unemployment and skills shortage amongst this cohort," said the department.