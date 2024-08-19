South Africa: A Good Day At the Office for South African Sport

It has been a good weekend for South African sport.

In a social media post on X, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated mixed martial artist, Dricus Du Plessis, for retaining the United Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight title.

"Congratulations Dricus Du Plessis, on retaining your UFC middleweight world championship with a submission in #UFC305.

"As a bonus, you kept our Flag flying hours after the Springboks scored an historic a 2-0 series win in Perth as well. We couldn't wish for a better day in the office," the President said on Sunday.

This as Du Plessis defeated Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie also congratulated Du Plessis.

"This is who we are as a South Africans, one nation and sport crazy. Thank you Dricus Du Plessis, my voice is gone!" said the Minister in a post on X.

The Proteas Men also made the nation pride in their match against the West Indies.

"Winning is what we do! South Africa's test series win yesterday was the 10th consecutive win against the West Indies! The Proteas made us so proud with an incredible team effort and clinical bowling when it mattered! Well done once again," said Cricket South Africa on X on Sunday.

On the rugby front, the Springboks claimed victory in their bout against Australia in Perth on Saturday. The Springboks beat the Wallabies 30-12 in the second Castle Lager Rugby Championship Test.

In a post on X, the South African government congratulated the Springboks.

"You've made South Africa proud!," it said.