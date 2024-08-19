South Africa: Government Outlines Further Plans to Commemorate Women's Month

Government departments will continue to host a variety of activities to commemorate Women's Month.

On 9 August, South Africa commemorated Women's Day in the Northern Cape under the theme: "Celebrating 30 years of democracy towards Women's Development".

This follows the launch of Women's Month on 31 July.

This year's Women's Month marks the 68th anniversary of the historic march of thousands of South African women from all walks of life to the Union Buildings in 1956. The march was in protest of the introduction of apartheid pass laws for Black women in 1952.

"During Women's Month, we celebrate women as active agents of change and social transformation. The commemoration also allows us to take stock of achievements and the challenges that remain while mobilising support for the further development of women," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

The GCIS believes this year's Women's Month marks an important juncture for collective reflection on how South Africa has empowered and advanced the rights of women over the past three decades.

"We also celebrate 30 years of the Women's Charter, which was established to drive equality."

Government said it will advance the Women's Charter for Accelerated Development that was formulated in 2021 to accelerate economic reforms to unlock women's economic progress.

Several socio-economic empowerment programmes and events will take place during the month including a trade expo, fashion show, and social dialogues.

Advancing women

The Women Economic Assembly (Wenoca) will launch its research project findings on the 'Economic Empowerment of Women in South Africa's Property Sector' at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Pretoria.

The Wecona study focuses on using evidence-based methods to explore and address the challenges faced by women in the property sector and sub-sectors and identifies opportunities for economic empowerment.

The Charlotte Mannya Maxeke Foundation and Freedom Park in promoting social cohesion and discussing issues that delay women's empowerment as a threat to gender equality, will host a Women Inclusivity Dialogue.

The dialogue will focus on assessing progress 30 years later and celebrating women's empowerment.

The session will also seek to find solutions to justice and equality for women led by women.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transport will host an information-sharing session for Cross Border Women Operators, to increase the participation of women in the cross-border market leading to the transformation of the industry. It will also encourage them to consider other sectors within the cross-border market.

In addition, the Department of Mineral Resources will host a Women in Energy and Mining Symposium to share opportunities in the energy and mining sector for women and the youth.

Youth initiatives

On 12 August, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency launched the Job Shadowing Programme in all nine provinces through the respective Offices of the Premier.

In addition, the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) first-quarter report was released last week.

The PYEI is South Africa's most comprehensive effort to address youth unemployment to enable more young people to move from learning to earning.

The GCIS said the PYEI is committed to addressing the gender gap in employment and a significant achievement of the intervention is that 70% of the opportunities have been secured by young women.

Women in law enforcement

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Parade is the celebration of women in uniform supported by men in solidarity with the Women, Peace and Security Agenda and United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security that was adopted by the United Nation (UN) Security Council on 31 October 2000.

The resolutions acknowledge the disproportionated and unique impact of armed conflict on women and girls.

In the Northern Cape, a provincial law enforcement parade will be held in Kuruman, to display a disciplinary approach which encourages service delivery in various sectors of government and further advocates the empowerment of women.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) has also started a campaign to highlight and celebrate women in the service who are behind major crime operations and also various fields within law enforcement such as forensics, crime intelligence and criminal investigations.

Public engagements and awareness campaigns

Across provinces, various community dialogues and workshops will take place on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) initiatives.

Government in partnership with civil society will hold the 3rd National Men's Day Against GBVF which will be officiated by Deputy President Paul Mashatile and His Majesty the King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on 24 August 2024.

The event led by the Goodmen Foundation in partnership with DWYPD seeks to use this event to increase awareness about the impact of GBVF on society, educate citizens about gender equity and profile support available for survivors and facilitate healing.

Women in transport

The National Aviation Gender Summit (NAGS) 2024 themed: 'Lift as we rise: The journey towards 2030!' will examine the progress made by the South African civil aviation industry towards this goal.

The summit will focus on addressing gender transformation gaps within the sector and emphasise the significance of mentorship in promoting gender equality.

The NAGS 2024 is targeting female aviation professionals and various industry representatives with responsibilities and a personal stake in issues of gender equality and diversity.

Women in the public service

Various provincial heads of departments and Directors-General with senior women managers will host the Public Service Women Management Week to evaluate and monitor progress on the implementation of women empowerment and gender equality programmes in departments.

"Ending the scourge of GBVF requires the efforts of government, private sector, civil society and every member of society. It is the responsibility of all South Africans to end the culture of silence around gender-based violence and protect the women and children."

In elevating the fight against GBV in his 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the anti-GBV campaign, in which he called upon all South African men to unite to end GBV.

"Government continues to uphold its constitutional responsibility and national priority to protect, promote and advance the rights of women and persons with disabilities and the 2024 Women's Month programme seeks to shine a spotlight on women in diverse fields and the strides made for advancing gender equity in the past 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy," said the GCIS.

Further details on the events listed above as well as additional events are listed on the Women's Month calendar which can be located at www.gov.za.