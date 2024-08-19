South Africa: Mpumalanga Police Make Headway in the Fight Against Crime

Mpumalanga's Acting Police Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has expressed delight at a breakthrough made in the fight against cash-in-transit robberies that led to the arrest of four suspects.

This is after four suspects, aged between 30 and 49 were arrested in Vosman, Witbank on Saturday, 17 August.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) stated that the success of this operation was made possible by the proactive efforts of crime intelligence, which provided crucial information about the suspects' plans.

"This information enabled a joint team to operationalise and strategically position themselves along the R545 Road, heading to Ogies. Upon spotting the suspects attempting to carry out the robbery in a white Mercedes Benz sedan, of which they failed, the members were able to intervene and prevent the attack on the security cash truck."

The suspects then fled the scene in several other vehicles including a blue BMW 330i sedan and a charcoal Kia SUV.

"A high-speed chase ensued, with law enforcement agencies successfully intercepting the suspects in the Vosman policing area," the statement read.

During the arrest, the SAPS said the suspects were found in possession of three AK-47 rifles with six magazines as well as 134 live rounds of ammunition, one 9 mm pistol with two magazines and 27 live ammunition.

"Additionally, hand gloves as well as balaclavas were confiscated during the arrest."

The vehicles used in the attempted robbery were also seized for further investigation with preliminary findings revealing that the Mercedes Benz was reported stolen in Kabokweni last month.

Several officials were involved in this breakthrough, including the tracking team from Limpopo in conjunction with the one from Mpumalanga, and crime prevention members from Vosman and Fidelity Special Service.

The suspects will face multiple charges, including possession of prohibited firearms and stolen vehicles, and conspiracy to commit a robbery.

The suspects are due to appear at Emalahleni Magistrate's Court with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) taking over the investigation.

"The confiscated firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether these weapons were not previously used in the commission of crime elsewhere hence police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspects as the investigation continues," the police added.

Mkhwanazi said this operation, once again highlights the dedication and expertise of local law enforcement officers in combating violent crimes and ensuring the safety of communities.

"Firstly, we would like to appreciate the collaboration displayed by the team from Limpopo as well as our team from Mpumalanga and not forgetting the Fidelity Special Service which culminated in this magnificent achievement.

"We encourage the public to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with police to fight against criminal activities," the Major General added.