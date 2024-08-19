South Africa: Minister to Buthelezi to Hand Over Title Deeds to Etwatwa Community

18 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Service and Administration Minister, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, is expected to visit service delivery sites and hand over title deeds to residents of Etwatwa in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

"This initiative is supported by various national, provincial, and local departments, aligning with the Presidential District Development Model (DDM) Imbizo scheduled for 23 August 2024," said the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) in a statement.

The Minister's visit will take place on Tuesday, 20 August.

"On this day, community members will have access to essential services, including those offered by the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)," said the DPSA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead a Presidential District Development Model (DDM) Imbizo in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng on Friday.

The Presidential Imbizo will be the first to be held by the seventh administration.

At a media briefing earlier this month, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya who said the DDM was established to improve coordination and alignment between the different spheres of government.

"This is an important initiative to improve planning, budgeting and implementation at a local level by bringing all spheres, departments and stakeholders together, towards uplifting our communities," Magwenya said at the time.

