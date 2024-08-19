Uganda: Business At Mpondwe Uganda-DRC Border Undeterred By Mpox Alert

Business at the Mpondwe border crossing with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is continuing as usual , despite recent health measures implemented to address a potential monkeypox outbreak.

The Ministry of Health has taken proactive steps by deploying a team of health workers and a mobile clinic to manage any suspected cases of monkeypox.

In addition to these efforts, the ministry has established handwashing facilities and a mobile laboratory to test and provide results for suspected cases.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku, visited the site to confirm the implementation of these health measures.

During his visit, the minister reassured the public of the government's commitment to managing the situation and urged the community to remain calm and adhere to standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The government is in charge and we call upon the community to observe the standard operating procedures to curtail the spread of the virus," he said.

The minister also addressed tourists planning to visit the country, including those attending the Rwenzori Theluji Festival, including the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori marathon advising them to proceed with their travel plans as no new cases have been reported.

He highlighted that the government has enhanced security at porous border points to ensure travelers use a designated route for health screenings.

"Government has boosted security at porous borders to ensure people use one route where they undergo health checks."

District Surveillance Officer Bwambale Arafat reported that with additional support from the Ministry of Health, surveillance efforts have been effective.

"All individuals crossing from DRC to Uganda and vice versa have to be checked."

He confirmed that the two previously confirmed cases are recovering and that all new suspected cases have tested negative.

"Two cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health are recovering, and new suspected cases are testing negative."

Overall, the situation remains under control, with ongoing vigilance from health officials and local authorities ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors.