Mauritius: Gender Ministry Partners With MITD to Empower Vulnerable Women

Some 32 participants, who benefitted from the Economic Empowerment Programme launched by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the Mauritius Institute of Training and Development (MITD), received their award certificate, this morning, in Phoenix.

The objective of the Economic Empowerment Programme is to foster economic independence and self-esteem among women in vulnerable situations, including survivors of domestic violence. Under the Programme, participants completed a 100-hour professional development course run by the MITD, free of charge, in either Basic Beauty Therapy Services or Hairdressing. Together with their certificate, the participants received hairdressing and beauty care toolkits.

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, the Chairman of the MITD, Mr Harrykrishna Vydelingum, and other personalities were present at the award ceremony.

In her address, the Minister reiterated the Government's commitment to ensuring that women's fundamental values and rights are respected. She stated that combating gender violence and investing in women's empowerment were key priorities as she emphasized women's contribution to the country's socioeconomic development.

Commending the MITD for its support, Mrs Koonjoo-Shah underlined that partnerships among several organisations are crucial in enabling more comprehensive assistance to vulnerable groups. She added that the Economic Empowerment Programme could be expanded to offer more advanced courses and to reach more women.

Congratulating the awardees for their efforts and determination, the Minister stated that their achievement is testimony that women excel and perform well in any role or position they are given. She stated her belief in their determination to succeed, stressing that while challenges and obstacles are part of the process, they are also opportunities for growth.

The Minister thus urged the beneficiaries of the training programme to seize the various facilities provided to achieve financial independence and personal empowerment. She then elaborated on the scheme being implemented by the Development Bank of Mauritius to encourage women to start their business as well as the services being delivered by the National Women Entrepreneur Council to assist women entrepreneurs.

For his part, the Chairman of the MITD recalled the importance of training in, not only equipping individuals with the relevant skills and knowledge, but also in earning revenue and attaining financial independence. Mr Vydelingum hence urged awardees to pursue continuous learning and advanced certification with a view to becoming successful professionals in their field.