Mauritius: World Photography Day - Media Trust Holds Exhibition Under the Theme of Climate Change

A photo exhibition under the theme 'Climate Change, Natural Disasters and Civic Responsibilities' opened, today, at the Caudan Arts Centre to commemorate World Photography Day. The photo exhibition, a joint initiative of the Media Trust and the Ministry of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management will be held from 17 to 23 August 2024 at Caudan Arts Centre and from 26 to 31 August 2024 at the Media Trust.

The Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Eddy Boissézon, the Chairperson of the Media Trust, Mr Ashok Taluck Beeharry, members of the Board of the Media Trust and photojournalists were present.

In his address, Vice-President Boissézon recalled that the Media Trust, which was set up to enhance the professional capacity of local journalists through training, organised this February for 25 members of the local press who work as photographers in their editorial departments. Among them, 17 local photojournalists, including two Audio Visual Production Officers of the Government Information Service, have sent some 50 photos for the exhibition.

Speaking about the importance of photojournalism, he stated that it can provide further context to stories being reported on. These photographs, he underlined, can make a story more tangible and provide further depth to an article. They can also be stand-alone pieces giving further insights into events or other newsworthy moments.

Addressing the photojournalists, he highlighted that their profession is one of passion and responsibility, which, he said, is only worthwhile if it meets the highest professional and moral standards. He further dwelt on the importance of ethical requirements, the most important of which is truth.

As regards the theme chosen by the Media Trust for the exhibition, namely 'Climate Change and Natural Disasters, Environmental Protection and Civic Responsibility', Mr Boissézon said that these issues are of major concern to the global population. He underscored that climate change is real adding that its impact is now more visible than ever. Natural disasters and hazards are common part of human life and cyclones, floods, droughts and wildfires are becoming more extreme and affecting every country in the world, he added.

The Vice-President pointed out that local photojournalists have experienced adverse conditions, whether cyclones, floods, droughts and wildfires to capture the desolation, extent and impact of calamities and have recoded these moments for eternity. He recalled that the human element is also vital to the field of photojournalism since every gesture and every action by each one of us on the environment will impact on current and future generations.

For his part, Mr Beeharry stated that photography has revolutionised the way to see and understand the world. Photography, he said, allows one to capture moments and preserve memories, connect with others, and document history and significant events. He added that photos are powerful tools of communication.

Speaking about the photo exhibition, Mr Beeharry emphasised that it aims to celebrate photography since a picture, he said, can convey complex and multiple ideas more effectively than a mere verbal description. The other objective, he pointed out, is to pay tribute to all photographers who work tirelessly to capture the sense of events for all types of reporting. As regards the photo exhibition on climate change, he highlighted that it will sensitise the public on the challenges and issues related to the environment, the ecology, the ecosystem and climate change.

The event was also marked by testimonies from photojournalists.

World Photography Day

World Photography Day is an annual, worldwide celebration of the art, craft, science and history of photography. Since the early 19th century, photography has become an ever-increasing medium of personal expression and appreciation for countless people around the world.

The Day celebrates photography as a medium that has evolved over centuries, influencing art, science, journalism, and personal expression. It serves as a global platform for photographers and enthusiasts to come together, share their passion, showcase their work, and promote the appreciation of photography worldwide.