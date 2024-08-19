Zimbabwe: Shoko Festival - Regional Innovators to Converge in Harare to 'Level Up' Digital Media and Civic Tech

19 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

AN array of speakers from the continent will grace the 10th edition of the Hub UnConference, an annual gathering on digital media, civic tech, and the creative economy, in Harare.

The Hub UnConference, which is part of Zimbabwe's urban culture showcase, Shoko Festival, will run from September 24 to 25 under the theme "Level Up", a clarion call for young people to keep abreast with emerging trends such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the mordern world.

The annual conference attracts media practitioners, young people and arts creatives to discuss how technology can be leveraged in respective fields.

Keynote speakers at the conference will include Kenyan comic, Justine Wanda, Senegalese musician Makhtar Fall known as Xuman, Millie Phiri (South Africa), Antonio Kisemboi (Uganda), Steve Horn (South Africa), Nkosinathi Mcetywa, and Zimbabwean academic Professor Nehemiah Chivandikwa.

Hub UnConference coordinator, Takudzwa Masakasa said the event will highlight how digital media can be used to raise voices of the marginalised.

"This year promises some really exciting new elements to the programme, as we investigate how, amid conflict, misinformation, and environmental crises, we can leverage digital media, civic technology, and artistic activism to 'level up' by amplifying the voices of youth, women, and marginalised communities, fostering impactful dialogues, and seeking solutions to significant societal and global challenges," said Musakasa

Open Africa Data Summit will feature at the Hub UnConference, uniting some of the continent's brightest minds to discuss the essential role of data in governance, transparency, and civic engagement.

Previous editions of the Hub UnConference have included notable firebrand African National Congress (ANC) member Lindiwe Zulu, among others.

Shoko Festival will be held from September 26 to 28 in Harare and Chitungwiza.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.