Zimbabwe: Shoko Festival - Regional Innovators to Converge in Harare to 'Level Up' Digital Media and Civic Tech

AN array of speakers from the continent will grace the 10th edition of the Hub UnConference, an annual gathering on digital media, civic tech, and the creative economy, in Harare.

The Hub UnConference, which is part of Zimbabwe's urban culture showcase, Shoko Festival, will run from September 24 to 25 under the theme "Level Up", a clarion call for young people to keep abreast with emerging trends such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the mordern world.

The annual conference attracts media practitioners, young people and arts creatives to discuss how technology can be leveraged in respective fields.

Keynote speakers at the conference will include Kenyan comic, Justine Wanda, Senegalese musician Makhtar Fall known as Xuman, Millie Phiri (South Africa), Antonio Kisemboi (Uganda), Steve Horn (South Africa), Nkosinathi Mcetywa, and Zimbabwean academic Professor Nehemiah Chivandikwa.

Hub UnConference coordinator, Takudzwa Masakasa said the event will highlight how digital media can be used to raise voices of the marginalised.

"This year promises some really exciting new elements to the programme, as we investigate how, amid conflict, misinformation, and environmental crises, we can leverage digital media, civic technology, and artistic activism to 'level up' by amplifying the voices of youth, women, and marginalised communities, fostering impactful dialogues, and seeking solutions to significant societal and global challenges," said Musakasa

Open Africa Data Summit will feature at the Hub UnConference, uniting some of the continent's brightest minds to discuss the essential role of data in governance, transparency, and civic engagement.

Previous editions of the Hub UnConference have included notable firebrand African National Congress (ANC) member Lindiwe Zulu, among others.

Shoko Festival will be held from September 26 to 28 in Harare and Chitungwiza.