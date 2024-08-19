Zimbabwe: Dynamos Kick Off CAF Confederations Cup Campaign With a Win

TANAKA Shandirwa's solitary strike was enough to earn Dynamos three points this Sunday in the CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round one match played at Gaborone National Stadium.

Dembare were marking their return to continental football competition since 2014 when they last competed in the CAF Champions League.

Led by interim coach Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe, Dembare did not disappoint a fraction of Zimbabweans based in Botswana, who came to rally behind them as Shandirwa scored in the 31st-minute to give them a lead.

Dynamos took their lead to the half time, only to come back and defend in the second half as the opponents tried to find an equalizer which never came through.

Zesco United coach, Tenant Chilumba, told the media that his side had a good game but lacked coordination, and it cost them three points.

"It is a new team, so we lacked coordination in the few minutes of the first half until when we conceded a goal.

"But overally, we have seen our mistakes and the way they (Dynamos ) play, and of course our objective is to qualify for the next round. So I think it's game on," he said.

Zimbabwe's stadia crisis forced Dynamos to host Zesco United in Botswana, as the country does not have a CAF approved venue.

The Glamour Boys will be travelling to Zambia next weekend where they play the second leg of the fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

A draw or win will see the Zimbabwean side qualifying to the next round of the competition.