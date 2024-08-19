Zimbabwe: Pasuwa Disappointed With His Team Despite CAF Champions League Victory

19 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

FORMER Warriors coach, Callisto Pasuwa was a disappointed man this Sunday despite the fact his team Nyasa Bid Bullets beat Zambia's defending league champions Red Arrows 2-1 in the CAF Champions League preliminary round one first leg match played at Bingu National Stadium in Malawi.

Despite the home advantage, Pasuwa's side conceded in the first 12 minutes into the second half, after they were punished by Ricky Banda, who showed individual brilliance by eliminating three defenders before finding the back of the net.

However, Pasuwa's boys regrouped and managed to pull one back in the 77th-minute before doubling their lead in the 84th-minute to seal victory.

Despite the win, the former Zimbabwe senior men's national team coach expressed disappointment with his charges whom he believes could have done better.

"A win at the end is the positive thing but honestly we could have easily won this game.

"We missed so many chances in the first half which I believe we could have scored and I'm disappointed.

"We need this kind of mentality, when we conceded, we forced it and found those two beautiful goals.

"Yes, the battle is not yet over but we will go back and work on our mistakes," he said.

Pasuwa's side travels to Zambia for a date against Red Arrows over the weekend in the second leg of the match in which they seek a draw or a win to progress to the next round.

The former Dynamos gaffer has won four straight league titles in Malawi with Nyasa Big Bullets. However, he is under pressure to do better in the CAF Champions League where he has failed to progress beyond the preliminary round in all the three times he has led the side.

