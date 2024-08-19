Africa: Focac 2024 - How Kenya Became a Beacon of China-Africa Partnership

As China and Africa prepare to meet in early September for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, Kenya stands out as a success story in the continent's partnership with China. Over two decades of collaboration have propelled Kenya to a critical stage in its socioeconomic development.

Here are some of the key projects that have significantly benefited Kenya:

The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), a 472-kilometer railway built by China Road and Bridge Corporation, has been operational since May 31, 2017. The SGR has created over 74,000 jobs, facilitated technology transfer, and contributed more than 2 percent to Kenya's GDP. It has also reduced local logistics costs by 40 percent, handling six passenger and eighteen freight trains daily. Additionally, the SGR has alleviated congestion and enhanced regional cargo transport, supporting Kenya's economic growth.

The 27.1-kilometer Nairobi Expressway, connecting Mlolongo to Westlands, includes a four-lane dual carriageway, 11 interchanges, and 29 toll plazas. This expressway has reduced travel time from Nairobi's city center to the airport from 90 minutes to 20 minutes and handles up to 84,000 vehicles daily. It created nearly 7,000 jobs during construction and over 500 ongoing jobs, while utilizing substantial local resources. The project has eased congestion, improved Nairobi's global image, and supports Kenya's Vision 2030 economic goals.

The Nairobi Western Bypass, a 15-kilometer section of the Nairobi Ring Road developed by China Road and Bridge Corporation, has significantly improved Nairobi's infrastructure. It created over 6,000 local jobs, with a 96.7 percent localization rate, and utilized over 90 percent local materials. The completed bypass has eased traffic congestion, reduced commuting times, and enhanced urbanization.

Kenya's National Optical-Fiber Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI) has enhanced telecommunications across the country, with the goal of providing affordable nationwide Information and Communication Technology (ICT) access and supporting digitization. Initiated in 2005, the project has created an 8,900-kilometer fiber network across 47 counties and 290 sub-counties, supporting over 6,000 government buildings. NOFBI has improved connectivity, reduced communication costs, and facilitated digital services, promoting economic growth by attracting investment and creating jobs.

Konza Technopolis, situated 70 kilometers from Nairobi, is a key project under Kenya's Vision 2030. It aims to develop a high-tech hub integrating top tech firms, academia, and government bodies. The smart city will feature advanced infrastructure, including IoT, cloud computing, big data, AI, and all-optical networks. With 90 percent of the project completed, significant progress includes finished data centers, installed smart city equipment, and 13,000 virtual desktops deployed. Konza Smart City is enhancing Kenya's ICT sector and boosting economic growth.

The Kenya-China Joint Laboratory for Crop Molecular Biology, funded by the Chinese government and built by Nanjing Agricultural University and Egerton University, was inaugurated in March 2016. Initially a "Belt and Road Joint Laboratory," it was upgraded in June 2019 to the "China-Kenya Belt and Road Crop Molecular Biology Laboratory." As East Africa's top crop molecular biology facility, it conducts key activities such as screening new crop varieties, researching germplasm resources, and training advanced researchers. It also enhances molecular biology education at Egerton University.

The Sino-Kenya Paleolithic Archaeological Project, launched in 2017 under a 2014 agreement between Henan Provincial Administration of Cultural Heritage and the National Museum of Kenya, explores sites around Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria to study human origins. The project, involving Chinese and Kenyan experts, introduced advanced technologies like drones and 3D modeling. It has uncovered significant findings at 63 sites, drawing major media attention and earning awards. The project has fostered cultural exchange and collaborative research.

The Confucius Institutes at Kenyan universities have played a significant role in education and cultural exchange. The Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, Africa's first, excels in Chinese language education and offers specialized courses in engineering, business, and tourism. It collaborates with various faculties and Chinese companies to tailor training programs and supports Kenyan government departments with customized programs. The Confucius Institute at Egerton University focuses on agricultural education and technology transfer, while the Confucius Institute at Moi University emphasizes textile and apparel education, integrating Chinese language with textile design and offering skills training.

The Sino-Africa Joint Research Center (SAJOREC) at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology is a pioneering institute for scientific research and talent development. As Africa's first center of its kind, it facilitates collaboration between Chinese and African researchers and extends its impact through regional offices, joint laboratories, demonstration parks, and an offshore center in several African countries. SAJOREC excels in biodiversity conservation, food security, ecological improvement, and disaster early warning. It also supports education by offering scholarships and conducting training programs, significantly contributing to Africa's sustainable development.

These projects demonstrate the depth and breadth of Kenya's cooperation with China, showcasing how this partnership has contributed to Kenya's economic growth and development. As the FOCAC summit approaches, Kenya's experience stands as a testament to the potential benefits of such international collaborations.