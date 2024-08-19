Zambian Police Bust Chinese Nationals Smuggling 29kg Gold, U.S.$200k Cash

POLICE in Lusaka, Zambia, on a swoop codenamed 'Operation Kutwa' have reportedly recovered 29 kilogrammes of gold and US$200 000 cash from two Chinese nationals, who had smuggled the contraband through Chirundu Border Post.

According to latest media reports, two Chinese nationals were nabbed for illegal possession of gold bullions and cash. The duo, identified as Zhao Yanjing and Zhao Changson, were believed to have crossed into Zambia from Zimbabwe via the porous border post.

The suspects are expected to appear in court this Monday.

Independent newspaper, NewsDiggers reported Inspector-General of Police Graphel Musamba said the contraband was concealed in the door panels of a vehicle which the Chinese nationals were driving.

"The Zambia Police Service is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of Operation Kutwa, a coordinated effort that took place simultaneously across all Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (SARPCCO) Member States from 14th to 16th August 2024," the police boss said.

'Operation Kutwa' was a concerted effort to combat Transnational Organised Crime (TOC) in the region.