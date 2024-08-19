Zimbabwe: Mayors to Undergo Zanu-PF Ideology Training

THE Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has extended an invitation to all mayors and council chairpersons across Zimbabwe to attend an indoctrination session on Zanu PF ideology.

The exercise, which will include opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors, will be conducted through the controversial Chitepo School Of Ideology.

In a circular dated August 16, 2024, Secretary in the ministry only identified as K. Ncube said the training is critical as councils are third tier of government.

"In terms of Section 5 of the Constitution, Local Authorities are a third tier of Government with devolved service delivery mandates.

"In this regard, they are engines towards the attainment of vision 2030. His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa, launched the Call to Action, No-Compromise to Service Delivery blue print, on 01 November 2023, with a view of enhancing service delivery.

"In this regard, it is pertinent for Local Authorities to be exposed to the ideals of national security and patriotism, as espoused by the Chitepo School of Ideology," reads the invitation letter.

You are invited to attend a training by the Chitepo School of Ideology at Rainbow Towers from the 21st to the 23rd of August 2024."

In separate interviews conducted by NewZimbabwe.com, some mayors expressed reservations over attendance at the "Zanufication" event, although popular sentiments showed the bulk will show up merely to sign for travel and subsistence allowances that they are entitled to.