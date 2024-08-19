Zimbabwe: Man Loses U.S.$3k in Botched Car Sale

19 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A HARARE man on a mission to buy a vehicle, is counting his loss after being stripped of US$3 000 cash by armed robbers.

The criminals had posed as car dealers with a Honda Fit vehicle for sale, before pouncing on the unsuspecting 21-year-old victim.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, which occurred Saturday.

"Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on August 17, 2024 along Sebakwe Road, Glen Norah B.

"A man (21) lost US$3 000 cash to five unknown armed robbery suspects who posed as car dealers selling a Honda Fit vehicle.

"The complainant had linked with the suspects on the social media and was lured to Waterfalls where the deal was supposed to be finalised," said Nyathi.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.