Zimbabwe: Man Loses U.S.$3k in Botched Car Sale

A HARARE man on a mission to buy a vehicle, is counting his loss after being stripped of US$3 000 cash by armed robbers.

The criminals had posed as car dealers with a Honda Fit vehicle for sale, before pouncing on the unsuspecting 21-year-old victim.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, which occurred Saturday.

"Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on August 17, 2024 along Sebakwe Road, Glen Norah B.

"A man (21) lost US$3 000 cash to five unknown armed robbery suspects who posed as car dealers selling a Honda Fit vehicle.

"The complainant had linked with the suspects on the social media and was lured to Waterfalls where the deal was supposed to be finalised," said Nyathi.