South Africa: Project to Make Taxi Criminals Easier to Identify

Sticker campaign launched in Kariega

A taxi association in Kariega has launched a project to allow passengers easily to identify taxis involved in crime, with a sticker on the front and back of each vehicle.

Each of the 460 taxis in the Uitenhage and District Taxi Association (UDTA) will have a number on stickers at the front and back of the vehicle, from 1 to 460. A third sticker, inside the taxi, includes a number to phone in case of trouble.

The project was launched at the Kariega taxi rank in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality at the weekend.

UDTA chairperson, Mbuyiseli "Ma-Asi" Mfengu, said crimes involving taxis were often reported at the association offices. He said the stickers would enable passengers to identify and report taxis easily in case of crime. "We will punish a driver or owner if they are our members. We will dismiss and report those who are guilty to the police," he said.

Mthuthuzeli Madwara, general secretary of SANTACO in the Eastern Cape and national chairperson of Border Alliance, said taxis were often involved in crime and UDTA was setting a good example. "The stickers project should be taken up with all the 94 taxi associations in our province."

"Today, through UDTA, we will be able to know who the thugs are and the industry will come to stability."

Madwara said: "This project will reduce crime because we will now no longer allow taxis at taverns because they will be identifiable."

Sergeant Kia Kamba -Betsha, a sector police officer from KwaNobuhle who also spoke at the launch, said: "This initiative will help many people because it is rare for people to check on registration numbers of a taxi."