Angola: Governor Wants Greater Role of Women At IECA in Preserving Peace

Sumbe — The governor of the province of Cuanza-Sul, Mara Quiosa, called on Sunday, in Sumbe, to the women of the Evangelical Congregational Church Angola (IECA) to continue preaching in favor of the preservation of peace, unity and moralization of Angolans.

Mara Quiosa, who was speaking at the thanksgiving and closing service of the III regional women's camping of the IECA, held in the town of Quipela, commune of Gangula, municipality of Sumbe, said that it is a courageous, fearless, tabala segment and even more so when they carry the message of faith and hope, based on peace, forgiveness and unity.

For this reason, the governor reiterated the commitment to continue working with the Evangelical Congregational Church in Angola, as it is a fundamental partner of the State in building a better country.

'We ask women to continue together with the Government in safeguarding the reinforcement of the rescue of moral and civic values, as well as to denounce acts of domestic violence,' she said.

On the occasion, the executive secretary of IECA, Reverend Enoque Martins, praised the role of the Government in the materialization of the various social projects, some of which in collaboration with the church.

During the event, which brought together believers from the provinces of Bengo, Cuanza-Norte, Cuanza-Sul, Luanda, Malanje, Uige and Zaire, topics related to the challenges of women in globalization, reproductive health, food security and the role of Christian women in the church and society, among others, were addressed.

Representatives of various religious denominations, political parties with seats in Parliament, traditional authorities and faithful of the IECA attended the service.