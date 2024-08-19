Angola: Governor Wants Greater Role of Women At IECA in Preserving Peace

18 August 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Sumbe — The governor of the province of Cuanza-Sul, Mara Quiosa, called on Sunday, in Sumbe, to the women of the Evangelical Congregational Church Angola (IECA) to continue preaching in favor of the preservation of peace, unity and moralization of Angolans.

Mara Quiosa, who was speaking at the thanksgiving and closing service of the III regional women's camping of the IECA, held in the town of Quipela, commune of Gangula, municipality of Sumbe, said that it is a courageous, fearless, tabala segment and even more so when they carry the message of faith and hope, based on peace, forgiveness and unity.

For this reason, the governor reiterated the commitment to continue working with the Evangelical Congregational Church in Angola, as it is a fundamental partner of the State in building a better country.

'We ask women to continue together with the Government in safeguarding the reinforcement of the rescue of moral and civic values, as well as to denounce acts of domestic violence,' she said.

On the occasion, the executive secretary of IECA, Reverend Enoque Martins, praised the role of the Government in the materialization of the various social projects, some of which in collaboration with the church.

During the event, which brought together believers from the provinces of Bengo, Cuanza-Norte, Cuanza-Sul, Luanda, Malanje, Uige and Zaire, topics related to the challenges of women in globalization, reproductive health, food security and the role of Christian women in the church and society, among others, were addressed.

Representatives of various religious denominations, political parties with seats in Parliament, traditional authorities and faithful of the IECA attended the service. SN/LC/ALH/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.