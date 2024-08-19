Malawi: USI Invades Northern Region With Pomp and Colour

The Northern Region, known as the heartland of UTM, lived up to its reputation today, August 18, 2024 as it gave a thunderous welcome to the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi and UTM President, Michael Usi, who is in the region for official engagements.

UTM supporters, adorned in their party colors, alongside people from all walks of life, gathered at Katoto Shoprite roundabout as early as three hours before the Vice President's arrival, eagerly awaiting the chance to meet and greet him.

In his speech when he finally arrived in the late afternoon, the Vice President expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome, stating that his visit to the Northern Region was to carry out several official duties.

He mentioned that during his stay, he would take the opportunity to meet with various groups, including chiefs, vendors, students and others, to understand their issues and design tailored solutions to their challenges.

"I was appointed as your Vice President to work for all Malawians, regardless of political party affiliation or where you come from," Usi said, emphasizing that he views his position as Vice President not as a crown but as a blessing for all Malawians.

He shared that he had learned much from the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, whom he described as a man of unwavering integrity and peaceful resolve. At this point, Usi requested the gathering to observe a moment of silence in honor of the departed Vice President.

The Vice President highlighted that, like the late Chilima, he avoids petty politicking, choosing instead to preach peace and unity. He urged UTM supporters to love one another, focus on development, and avoid infighting for the sake of party unity.

The VP said he is in constant discussions with President Lazarus Chakwera about the challenges Malawians face, including hunger and inflation. "I know that the real Malawi, your Malawi, is the one you talk about in your homes when we are not there, not just at political gatherings like this one," Usi said.

He explained that this is why the government is committed to fulfilling all the promises it made to Malawians. In cases where promises are not fulfilled, he assured that there would be a plausible reason, which the government would communicate to the public.

ON NEEF LOANS

The Vice President acknowledged that one of the major challenges for vendors and small-scale businesses is access to capital. To address this, he said government is scaling up the distribution of "no collateral" loans to business groups, with amounts ranging from K250,000 to K1 million per individual, distributed through groups. He urged those who receive the loans to repay them on time so that others can also benefit, emphasizing that NEEF is a revolving fund.

During a stopover at Jenda Trading Centre, the Vice President also encouraged people to organize themselves into business groups to access loans from NEEF.

At this stopover, it was UTM official and former MP Chihaura Shaba who welcomed the Vice President to the Northern Region, expressing confidence in his leadership.

"Despite the misfortune of losing the late Saulos Chilima, we are happy that God has given us you to lead us. We know that through you, our party is in good hands and that our vision as a party will be livid and sustained," Shaba said.

Among the officials who welcomed the Vice President in Mzuzu were UTM NEC members, including Norman Nyirenda, Happy Kondowe, Loveness Gondwe, and Chidanti Malunga. Traditional Authorities M'bwana and Thula of Mzuzu, along with the Mayor of Mzuzu City and his councilors, were also present.