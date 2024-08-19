Kenya: Police Pursuing Suspect Who Escaped Dragnet in Sh2.5mn Bhang Haul

19 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — Directorate Of Criminal Investigations detectives in Malindiu are pursuing Morris Were, who escaped a police dragnet, leaving 86kg of bhang valued at Sh2.5 million at his store.

The DCI stated that Were managed to evade capture after spotting the officers, leaving his store unattended during the raid.

The police uncovered 86 kilos of bhang stored in four sacks.

The narcotics were taken to Malindi Police Station for safe custody as exhibits as the search for the elusive trafficker continues.

"Following reports from members of the public about the suspect's engagement in illegal dealings, officers launched a raid at his store in Midodoni village. However, the suspect got away after spotting the officers leaving his store unattended," read the statement.

The DCI urged members of the Public to volunteer information on suspicious characters or activities to ensure a safe and secure drug-free environment for all citizens.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

