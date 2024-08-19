South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend Farewell Dinner in Honour of Chief Justice Zondo

19 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday attend a farewell dinner held in tribute to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is retiring at the end of August 2024.

The Chief Justice, who is retiring after a distinguished judicial career spanning 27 years, will be celebrated at the Marriott Hotel in Johannesburg.

The farewell dinner will take place on the eve of a Special Ceremonial Sitting of the Constitutional Court, at which the Judiciary, the Executive, Parliament, and the legal profession will honour Chief Justice Zondo's contributions to the justice system and the country.

President Ramaphosa appointed Justice Zondo as the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa in 2022.

"The position of Chief Justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice is a guardian of our Constitution and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people.

"The Chief Justice stands as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice," President Ramaphosa reflected on the significance of this role.

During his term, Chief Justice Zondo has been pivotal in advancing the transformation of the judiciary, leading the Labour Appeal Court through significant challenges, and presiding over the State Capture Commission.

His leadership ensured that the findings and recommendations of the Commission had a lasting impact on South Africa's fight against corruption.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.