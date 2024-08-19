South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend Farewell Dinner in Honour of Chief Justice Zondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday attend a farewell dinner held in tribute to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is retiring at the end of August 2024.

The Chief Justice, who is retiring after a distinguished judicial career spanning 27 years, will be celebrated at the Marriott Hotel in Johannesburg.

The farewell dinner will take place on the eve of a Special Ceremonial Sitting of the Constitutional Court, at which the Judiciary, the Executive, Parliament, and the legal profession will honour Chief Justice Zondo's contributions to the justice system and the country.

President Ramaphosa appointed Justice Zondo as the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa in 2022.

"The position of Chief Justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice is a guardian of our Constitution and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people.

"The Chief Justice stands as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice," President Ramaphosa reflected on the significance of this role.

During his term, Chief Justice Zondo has been pivotal in advancing the transformation of the judiciary, leading the Labour Appeal Court through significant challenges, and presiding over the State Capture Commission.

His leadership ensured that the findings and recommendations of the Commission had a lasting impact on South Africa's fight against corruption.