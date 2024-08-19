Kenya: Mwangaza Denies Charges Against Her At Start of Impeachment Trial

Nairobi — Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has pleaded not guilty to all charges tabled against her by Meru County Assembly.

The embattled governor pleaded her innocence at the commencement of the two day hearing before the Senate Plenary.

In the third impeachment against Governor she is being presented by a battery of lawyers including Elisha Ongoya, Elias Mutuma, Frida Kimathi and Robert Mutembei among others.

The Governor is facing accusations of gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya, gross violation of various national and county laws and abuse of office.

The Governor is accused of Illegally revoking the appointment of Virginia Miriti as Secretary of the Meru County Public Service Board, without a vote of not less than 75% of all the members of the County Assembly and in usurpation of the powers of the County Assembly contrary to sections 58(4) & (5) and 59A of the County Governments Act.

The Governor is accused of engaging in gross misconduct by deliberately misleading the public by giving false information that Sh86 million had been raised through the Paybill number 247247 Account Number 04001 6391 7899 established after the murder of Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper.

The MCAs argued that only Sh 286,516.00 was raised violating the moral and ethical requirements expected of State Officers, contrary to section 19 of the Public Officer Ethics Act and section 29 of the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Mwangaza is accused of the irregular payment of emergency call allowances to 161 doctors and medical officers using the wrong rates leading to excessive payment of Sh 74.3 million contrary to sections45 (2) and 46 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, sections 11 and 15 of the Public Officer Ethics Act and section 72 (1) of the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Mwangaza is accused of failing to appoint the Chairpersons of the Meru County Revenue Board, Meru Microfinance Corporation, Meru Youth Service Board and Meru County Investment and Development Corporation Board as required by law.

Mwangaza is accused of refusing to implement the recommendations of the County Assembly requiring the Governor to dismiss the County Secretary, Dr. Kiambi Thambura, and the Chief of Staff Harrison Mbithi from office for gross violation of the Constitution and other laws.

The Meru Governor is facing charges of blatantly ignoring or failing to submit a report to the County Assembly on the implementation of the said recommendations within sixty (60) days as required in the Report of the County Assembly dated 23rd December 2023, contrary to Article 183(3) of the Constitution.

The Governor is accused of Illegally dismissing Dr Ntoiti (CEO of County Revenue Board), Paul Mwaki (CEO of Liquor Board), Kenneth Kimathi Mbae (Managing Director of Meru Microfinance Corporation) and Joseph Kithure Mberia (CEO, MEWASS).

The Governor is accused of using a manual payroll to pay personnel emoluments amounting to Sh 102.94 million (3.1% of Personnel Emoluments costs) contrary to Section 67.6 of the County Financial Accounting and Reporting Manual.

The Governor is also accused of employing a bloated workforce, of at least 111 personal staff in the office of the Governor contributing to an increase in the wage bill by more than Sh 500 million an excessive wage Bill that is 49% of the annual revenue allocation far beyond the 35% limit set by section 25(1)(a) and (b) of the Public Finance Management (CountyGovernments) Regulations, 2015.

