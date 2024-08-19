Gabon: Three Suspected Ivory Traffickers Arrested in Makokou

E.R, M.F and S.B.B respectively Master Corporal at the Prison Guard and contract agents at the provincial directorate of Public Works were arrested on August 7, 2024 in Makokou by a joint team made up of agents from the Water and Forests administration and the Ogooué-Ivindo Judicial Police, supported by the NGO Conservation Justice. The suspected ivory traffickers were in possession of six ivory points cut into twelve pieces, which they were preparing to sell.

Concealed in boxes, the six ivory points weigh 25.7 kg. At the time of the arrest, B.S.B, the first alleged ivory trafficker to be arrested, admitted to having bought two ivory points, which he was trying to sell illegally. K.R and M.F for their part mentioned having each found two ivory points in the forest without having informed the Water and Forests administration. Like B.S.B, the two men tried to illegally sell their famous finds.

Whether B.S.B, K.R and M.F, the three traffickers each illegally possessed ivory points and were trying to sell them illegally. Within the meaning of the Penal Code in these articles 390 and 398, these facts constitute offenses of possession and attempted sale of ivory without prior authorization from the competent administrations. These acts are punishable by a prison sentence of up to ten years in prison.

According to article 200 of the Forest Code, refraining from informing the Water and Forestry services of the discovery or finding of ivory constitutes an offense of violation of the provisions relating to ivory points found in particular for K.R and M.F.

Kept in custody at the Ogooué-Ivindo Judicial Police branch, M.F and S.B.B were transferred to Libreville where they were presented to the Special Prosecutor's Office. Chief Corporal at Prison Security, he made E.R available to his administration, whose inspection will examine his case.

This umpteenth arrest of alleged ivory traffickers in the hinterland recalls the seriousness of the ivory trafficking phenomenon in Gabon. In addition, shows how often it is urgent to mobilize to step up actions on the ground, both in terms of control and raising awareness among populations.