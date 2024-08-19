Somalia: Somali Forces Reclaim Key Areas From Al-Shabaab in Gedo Region

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant military operation in Somalia's Gedo region, forces from the Somali National Army, alongside the Jubbaland Dervishes successfully reclaimed strategic positions from Al-Shabaab militants along the Luuq-Dolow road.

The operation marks a bold response to the recent surge in militant activities where Al-Shabaab, often referred to derogatorily as the Khawarij, had been intimidating local residents.

The military action targeted key militant strongholds in Shataalow, Abow, and Laakey. According to officials leading the operation, the engagement resulted in substantial losses for Al-Shabaab, with government forces now firmly in control of these previously contested areas.

Ali Hassan Abdi, the deputy commander of the Jubbaland Dervishes in Gedo, provided insights into the operation's success, emphasizing the liberation of several locales from militant control.

Abdi highlighted the ongoing efforts to secure the region, stating, "Most of the areas and districts in Gedo are now under our control, and our plan is to continue operations to free other areas still under the grip of these militants." This operation not only signifies a tactical victory but also aims to restore peace and stability in the region, allowing the local community to resume their lives without fear of harassment.

The operation underscores the government's commitment to combating insurgency and establishing security in regions plagued by violence.

As the military consolidates its gains, the focus shifts towards ensuring these areas remain secure, fostering an environment conducive to development and normalcy for the residents of Gedo.