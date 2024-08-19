Namibia: Kavango East Governor Wants More Resources for Development

Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo says they have built four new schools, 35 classrooms, seven administration blocks and 15 storeroom facilities to the value of N$24 million.

He was speaking at Rundu on Wednesday during the state of the region address.

"The development budget meant to construct new schools is to be reallocated to the renovation of dilapidated schools and hostels," Wakudumo said.

Wakudumo recommended that part of the budget development be directed towards development.

He also highlighted challenges faced in the Kavango East region.

Wakudumo said the dilapidated school and hostel facilities, lack of classrooms, chairs, desks, sanitation facilities, libraries and laboratories for science and biology and lack of waste management are some of the challenges they face.

He said budgetary provisions should be made for the construction of intensive care units at Andara and Nyangana district hospitals and a referral hospital in the Kavango East region in the 2025/26 financial year.

He recommended increasing the value of livestock in the region, revamping infrastructure at all three quarantine camps and a proper management structure that should be instituted since livestock farmers from the Mukwe Constituency take their cattle to the Katima Mulilo abattoir for slaughtering.

"In the area of promoting aquaculture, we recommend that all community fish ponds be renovated (increase the depth) to commence production. The completion of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources in the Kavango East region is of paramount importance," Wakudumo said.

Wakudumo also said there is an immigration challenge due to the lack of proper border management and control between Namibia and Angola.

He said the region, in collaboration with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, is committed to promoting investment opportunities in the region.

"We, therefore, call upon local, national and international interested investors to make use of these opportunities, as we are committed to the regional vision that is inclusive, prosperous and sustainable for all its residents," Wakudumo said.