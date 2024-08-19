Namibia: Elections - There's More At Stake Than Marriage Laws

Namibians are all but ready to cast their ballots in November's presidential and National Assembly elections.

Despite concerns over voter registration, 91% of eligible voters registered during the just-ended two-month voter drive.

While this is heartening, the real uphill battle begins now.

It is notable that not one political party contesting these elections has released a manifesto yet.

Of the presidential candidates, only Ally Angula (independent) has released 'policy cards' outlining her proposed strategies.

It is shocking that political leaders have begun vying for votes without telling the electorate what they will be voting for.

Beyond poor planning, this leaves the door open for parties to campaign based on empty promises.

By electioneering without setting out their plans and promises to address issues such as unemployment, corruption, the environment, or gender-based violence, candidates and parties are effectively asking Namibians to vote with their fingers crossed.

WHERE ARE THE MANIFESTOS?

The vacuum left by a lack of manifestos also allows candidates and parties to avoid taking a public stance on pressing issues - such as recent legislative changes and the ensuing backlash against vulnerable Namibians in the LGBTQI+ community.

Leaders of various political parties have commented publicly on these developments.

They have either taken a stance against decriminalising sodomy or have said that Namibia's Christian values prevent them from supporting the legal amendment.

Putting aside the fact that Namibia is a secular state, there is another troubling aspect to parties' failure to make their policies clear while publicly denouncing steps taken to protect all Namibians from discrimination.

In recent years, public intolerance of members of the LGBTQI+ community has been on the rise and has arguably contributed to more discrimination.

Legal frameworks around sex and gender have been prominent in media reports since May last year, but the debate around who 'deserves' human rights could have more of an impact than many Namibians realise.

Debates on crucial legislation such as the divorce bill are being delayed by parliamentarians determined to prevent same-sex couples from marrying - despite the fact that same-sex marriage is not legal in Namibia.

In the meantime, vulnerable people in unhealthy or abusive marriages trying to access divorce continue to face long delays and high costs.

An alarming proposal

More generally, the fact that some politicians are proposing opposing the Constitution to overturn the 2023 Supreme Court ruling is alarming.

Their 'justification' is to purportedly ensure that our laws reflect alleged majority views in the country.

Leaning on so-called 'public opinion' is faulty - what if public opinion about a certain religion or group of people shifts in the future?

Would we accept new laws preventing marriage between people of different faiths?

Would we accept laws that propose that only some disabilities be recognised? Would we accept laws reinstating racial discrimination in the workplace?

How would you, as a voter with many different identities, guarantee that the tide of public opinion never turns against you?

No matter what the majority thinks, people's rights cannot be taken away.

The Constitution clearly states that any amendments that attempt to undermine the fundamental human rights promised to all are invalid.

Trying to 'undo' legal changes that protect the right to privacy and dignity for people (even people you dislike) seems a poor use of energy considering all the problems Namibians face.

QUESTIONS THAT NEED ANSWERS

There is more at stake than who can get married or how people have sex.

For all of our sakes, we must identify leaders who are prepared to protect all existing human rights and continue the work of their predecessors by uncovering and challenging all forms of discrimination.

If their efforts are reserved for people they approve, in future no one will be able to rely on their rights being protected.

Here are the questions we need to ask ourselves before we go to the polls.

Are we looking for leaders brave enough to stand up for anyone whose human rights are at risk?

Are we able to tolerate and embrace our differences, secure in the knowledge that we are all protected?

Are we looking for leaders who know how important it is to protect the Constitution?

Or are we looking for leaders who have not clarified their stand on genuine social concerns in a manifesto but have the time and energy to fuel discrimination?