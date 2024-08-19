Namibia: Whizz-Kid Jumps Five Grades

A 12-year-old whizz-kid has shattered academic records by skipping from Grade 6 to Grade 11 Cambridge ordinary level.

Praise Shilimela, who is being homeschooled, wrote and passed Cambridge ordinary level chemistry after only three months of being tutored.

Brian Moyo, her private tutor, says he enjoys helping pupils break academic records.

He says he transformed a struggling Grade 6 pupil at Mauritis Devenish Primary School at Ongwediva into a regular whizz-kid.

Shilimela passed the Cambridge International Examination (CIE) at the International General Certificate of Secondary Education level in June with a C symbol in extended chemistry.

The CIE is an independent exam body that assesses candidates using the Cambridge syllabus.

Shilimela wrote her exams successfully at the International School of Walvis Bay, Moyo says.

She also wrote the extended physics and mathematics exams, the results of which are still pending.

LOVE OF LEARNING

Shilimela says she was always confident she would succeed because of her love of learning.

"Every child is a genius waiting to be discovered," Moyo says.

He says he first coached his daughter, Tariro Moyo (13), who did ordinary level from Grade 6 to Grade 11 in one year in 2021, and then Evia Namgongo (14) in 2023, who skipped two grades to pass five subjects by the end of last year.

"It's all in the preparation," the coach says.

Moyo says he coaches without using textbooks.

"Dissipating data is similar to an early morning picnic," he says.

Shilimela has more subjects to write in October and is confident she will pass.

"I have no idea how I was able to understand high school jargon in three months as a Grade 6 pupil last year.

'MADE GENIUS'

"This is nothing short of genius. I guess you could call me a 'made' genius I will be eternally grateful to my coach for such a wonderful opportunity," she says.

She thanks her parents for their vision, support and love.

Shilimela would be accepted at any of the world's top universities after finishing her Cambridge courses.

She plans to study paediatrics in the United Kingdom or Canada after completing Cambridge's advanced level.

She aspires to be the country's youngest paediatrician.

She also plans to enrol for a law degree next year.

PROUD PARENTS

Stella Sevelen, a Grade 3 teacher at Mauritis Devenish Primary School and former teacher of Shilimela, describes the young pupil as bright and intelligent with exceptional independence and a strong work ethic.

"Not only does she excel academically, but she also has a humble and modest demeanour that is truly admirable," she says.

Shilimela's father, Banda, says he and Shilimela's mother are extremely proud of their daughter's progress.

"It is inspiring to see how she has embraced this challenge and excelled far beyond what we could have imagined at her age," he says.

Banda says he did not have the opportunity to attend school himself, because he went into exile at the age of 10.

Her mother, Esser, says it was difficult to imagine Shilimela taking on such significant responsibility at such a young age, but seeing her thrive in this new environment has filled them with pride.

"As parents, we helped by providing an environment in which she could believe in herself and her abilities. Despite his own difficult past, her father has always been her strongest supporter, constantly encouraging her and believing in her ability to succeed," she says.

Esser says she provided her daughter with the emotional support and structure she required, despite having doubts at times due to the enormous responsibility placed on her shoulders.

"Together, we ensured she had the resources and support she needed to reach her full potential, and we could not be more proud of her accomplishments," she says.

Patrick Simalumba, the director of the National Institute for Educational Development, says Cambridge's IGCSE level is comparable to the Namibia Senior Certificate Ordinary qualification.

He claims that the IGCSE syllabus and assessment requirements for all subjects are the same as the NSSCO qualification.

IGCSE is intended for pupils aged 14 to 16, he says.

Simalumba says there is nothing wrong with a gifted child receiving extra learning support.

"If the child meets the requirements, she may be able to pursue an A-level qualification. However, it is expected that a child develops holistically."

He says the Namibian education system should also cater for gifted pupils.