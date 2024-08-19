Namibia: 'I Could Have Told Her to Leave'

... aunt of slain GBV victim regrets not seeing her pain

The family of Izulina Eurico (39), who died after her husband Johannes Kaluwapa (38) allegedly slit her throat with a kitchen knife in Windhoek last week, says they regret not seeing how mentally unwell she was.

"She came to visit me two days before she died, saying that she wanted to move from where she lived," says Emy Sabata (44), Eurico's aunt.

Sabata told The Namibian on Tuesday that her niece did not seem fine, although she thought nothing of it.

"If only I knew that it was our last conversation, I would have told her to move on that day rather than waiting for the end of the month," she said.

Eurico and Kaluwapa were renting a room in the Greenwell Matongo area where the incident occurred last Wednesday.

Namibian police spokesperson Elifas Kuwinga confirmed the incident, adding that Kaluwapa died at the scene after allegedly taking his own life.

"Eurico was in a critical condition as the medical team tried to resuscitate her at the crime scene before she was rushed to hospital, where she died," he says.

Kuwinga says a preliminary investigation revealed that the couple was married and separated for a while before reuniting last month.

Eurico's younger brother, Mbumba Eurico (38), says he spoke to his sister the day of the incident when she asked him for taxi money to go to work the next day.

"By the time I got to her place, it was too late, I found police at the scene," he says.

Mbumba says his sister hardly opened up about what was happening at her place and seemed to cover up for her husband a lot.

According to the family, the couple met in 2020 and got married in 2021.

The couple had a misunderstanding in 2022, where both the couple's families intervened. Thereafter, they reconciled.

This year, they were apart for nearly a month before they got back together again last month, the family says.

"We thought they were fine since they made up," Sabata says.

The family described Eurico as a hardworking and polite person, and as the breadwinner in her family. She worked at a local store.

The couple did not have any children together, however, both had one child each, aged nine and ten.

Kaluwapa's cousin, Ndilimeke Sackeus (43), says the news shocked the family as Kaluwapa, who was unemployed at the time of his death, did not speak out about any marital problems he was experiencing.

Kaluwapa's uncle, Tobias Kapembe (54), says he cannot say much since they have no answers to their questions.

Windhoek-based social worker Lovisa Nghipandulwa has urged couples going through difficulties to seek help together.

There are many contributing factors to gender-based violence (GBV), some being substance abuse.

"A person under the influence of these substances is no longer living in reality, but rather based on what they consumed, which can affect their behaviour," she says.

An untreated mental health condition can also be another factor. Cultural acceptance of violence also plays a role associated with some traditional beliefs where men feel entitled to their partners.

Nghipandulwa says victims often choose to remain silent about abuse due to blame and feelings of guilt.

"The victim can be pushed into a position where she or he is blamed for what is happening which will deter them from seeking help," she says.

Nghipandulwa says there is a need for more and continuous awareness on GBV matters, and that people should know where to seek help and which shelters accommodate them when their lives are in danger.

Possible solutions to such cases can involve engaging and sensitising boys and men, and teaching children about healthy relationships, she says.

Nghipandulwa says while some people are hopeful that their partner will change, that does not always happen.

"Both partners must be willing to seek help together and go for counselling sessions," she says.

The Namibian reported in May that the Khomas region recorded the highest number of GBV cases, with over 3 000 reported between January 2020 and December 2023.