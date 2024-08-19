Namibia: Let's Celebrate Young Brazilians FC

Karasburg football team Young Brazilians defied all odds by featuring in the final of the recently ended soccer competition in Namibia, the PsTBet NFA.

Some teams, if not many, who over the decades featured in this competition formerly known as the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Cup by virtue of them playing in the country's top league, still only dream about reaching the final - let alone winning it.

As tough as the competition has been over the years, it was and still is almost impossible for a newcomer to the premier league or second division team to reach the final of this competition. If football history can correctly recall, the quarter and semi-finals of this cup have always been about the highest-rated teams at bigger towns and in the City of Windhoek.

But this time around, a team from a small southern town, as new as they are in the newly rebranded Namibia Premier League, reaches the final putting up a five-star performance. This the boys did against one of Namibia's biggest football clubs - if not the biggest.

African Stars FC is among the best-resourced clubs in the country if one considers important basic resources such as money, technicality and fan base support.

The feat achieved by Young Brazilians FC must be embraced with joy and gratitude by us all and be fully celebrated.

It should inspire other soccer teams from all over Namibia and in particular from smaller towns and villages to believe in the impossible and to continue serving football with pride and purpose. I am not a Young Brazilian FC supporter, but I believe pride and purpose are what brought this team to feature in Namibia's modern-day football history.

Since they joined the premier league, they have been consistent, and therefore earned the positions they occupied on the log standings in Namibia's elite football league as they continue to represent the //Kharas region.

Well done, Young Brazilians FC, and also well done to all those role-players and supporters for being behind the team.