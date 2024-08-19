Somalia: UN Urges Protection for Civilians & Humanitarian Workers Amidst Ongoing Somali Conflict

Mogadishu — On World Humanitarian Day, the United Nations issued a powerful call for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers caught in the crossfire of the Somali conflict, echoing a global appeal for respect and safeguarding in conflict zones.

Speaking in Mogadishu, George Conway, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, United Nations Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, underscored the urgent need to protect those on the frontlines of humanitarian efforts amidst ongoing violence and instability.

His remarks were a somber reminder of the dangers faced by aid workers and civilians alike in one of the world's most challenging humanitarian environments.

This year's World Humanitarian Day theme, #ActForHumanity, was at the center of Conway's address. The theme serves as a global call to action, urging better protection for civilians and humanitarian workers, particularly in conflict zones where they are most vulnerable.

"We must reflect and honor aid workers who are often targeted or obstructed while striving to assist those in need," said Conway.

Somalia remains one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, plagued by recurring climate shocks, protracted conflicts, and economic downturns that have led to widespread suffering, food shortages, and mass displacement. The situation is dire, with vulnerable populations, including 3.8 million internally displaced persons, continuing to face significant challenges.

Conway's remarks resonated with similar concerns raised by Joyce Msuya, the acting director of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Msuya condemned the "normalization of violence against aid workers" and emphasized the urgent need for accountability. "The lack of accountability is unacceptable, unconscionable, and enormously harmful for aid operations everywhere," Msuya stated.

The statistics are staggering. In 2023, a record 280 aid workers were killed in 33 countries--a 137% increase over 2022, when 118 aid workers lost their lives. OCHA reported that Somalia alone has seen 124 incidents affecting humanitarian access this year, resulting in the deaths of two aid workers. These figures underscore the extreme risks faced by those dedicated to delivering life-saving assistance in the world's most dangerous regions.

Despite these challenges, humanitarian workers in Somalia continue to persevere. Conway paid special tribute to Somali aid workers who, despite immense risks, remain committed to delivering vital assistance and protection to those most in need. Their courage and dedication are crucial in a country where the humanitarian situation remains critical.

While the number of people in need of assistance in Somalia has decreased from 8.3 million in 2023 to 6.9 million in 2024, the situation remains precarious. Bureaucratic constraints and security concerns pose significant obstacles to humanitarian efforts, making it increasingly difficult to reach those in need. In 2024 alone, 124 incidents affecting humanitarian access were recorded, including 12 cases of aid workers being injured and numerous reports of physical assaults, harassment, and intimidation.

The operational environment in Somalia is fraught with challenges, but the commitment of the global humanitarian community remains unwavering. The loss of 280 aid workers globally in 2023, including four in Somalia, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those who work tirelessly to provide relief in the most hostile environments.