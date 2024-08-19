Somalia: Somali Army Liberate Ten Villages in Gedo Operation

Gedo, Somalia -- The Somali National Army (SNA), in coordination with the Jubbaland Dervishes forces, has successfully liberated ten small villages along the strategic road between Luuq and Dolow towns in the Gedo region.

The joint operation, carried out over the last two days, aimed to dismantle militant control and halt the extortion of local residents and travelers.

The offensive was launched to disrupt the influence of al-Shabab militants, who have long used these villages as strongholds to exert control over the local population, often demanding bribes and creating fear. The successful liberation of these villages marks a crucial step in restoring safety and freedom of movement in the area.

Ali Hassan Abdi, Deputy Commander of the Jubbaland Dervishes forces, detailed the operation's objectives and outcomes.

"We set out from Luuq district to clear the Khawarij [a term used by the Somali government for al-Shabab] who were harassing the people and extorting bribes from those traveling on the road. They fled from us, and we are continuing to pursue them. During the operation, we destroyed their bases along the road between Dolow and Luuq," said Abdi.

The operation saw Somali National Army troops and Jubbaland regional forces working in close coordination, reflecting an increased effort by the federal government and regional authorities to reclaim control over key areas in Jubbaland. The joint forces systematically targeted militant bases and disrupted their operations, ensuring that the liberated villages could no longer serve as hubs for illegal activities.

This operation is part of a broader strategy by the Somali government to weaken al-Shabab's grip on the region. Over the past few months, the federal government, in collaboration with regional forces, has intensified its military campaigns to drive out militants from key areas, aiming to establish lasting peace and security.

The liberation of these villages is expected to significantly impact the region's security, allowing residents to rebuild their lives without the constant threat of violence and extortion.

The local population, which has long suffered under the militants' harsh rule, has expressed relief and optimism following the operation's success.