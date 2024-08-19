South Africa: 'Drake Curse' Strikes Again As Israel Adesanya Loses to Du Plessis in Ufc 305

18 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Canadian rapper Drake is on the losing side again after placing a bet on Israel Adesanya to defeat Dricus du Plessis.

Drake wagered $450,000 on "Last Stylebender" Israel Adesanya to defeat UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in the main event, but that did not go according to plan as the Nigerian lost by choke submission.

Drake was expected to walk away with $850,000, if Adesanya had won the fight.

This is not the first Drake is losing a bet placed on Adesanya. During Adesanya's first UFC fight with Alex Pereira, Drake, according to reports, staked CA$2,000,000 , an equivalent of N600 million then, on the Nigerian mixed martial artist hoping to get a win of CA$2,900,000, but it didn't go as he expected as Adesanya was knocked out few minutes to the end of the contest.

He, however, won when he placed a $400,000 bet on Adesanya to knock out Pereira in the rematch.

The 'Hotline Bling' singer has gained notoriety for losing sport bettings.

