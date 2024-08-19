Mozambique: Nyusi Expresses Gratitude to Samim

19 August 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Harare — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has expressed his gratitude to the support given to Mozambique by the Southern African Development Community Military Mission (SAMIM) in the fight against Islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The President expressed his gratitude, on Saturday, on the sidelines of the 44th SADC Ordinary Summit, which took place in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.

"We expressed our deep gratitude to our sister SADC countries for sending the SADC Mission to Mozambique as a regional response in the fight against terrorism in some districts of Cabo Delgado', he told reporters.

