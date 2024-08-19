Rwanda: New Cabinet Swears in

Cabinet members and the new CEO of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) took oath of office on Monday, August 19, ready to serve as part of the government under President Paul Kagame's next five-year term.

Appointed on August 16, the 21 Ministers and nine Ministers of State were appointed to Cabinet about a week after Edouard Ngirente was reappointed as Prime Minister.

The Head of State presided over their swearing in ceremony alongside Gertrude Kazarwa, the new Speaker of Parliament, and Senate President François-Xavier Kalinda.

Most of the ministers who were in office before President Kagame won another term in the July elections were reappointed. New faces in cabinet include Prudence Sebahizi, the new Minister of Trade and Industry, Richard Nyirishema, the Minister of Sports, and Christine Nkulikiyinka, the Minister of Public Service and Labour.

Doris Uwicyeza Picard is the new CEO of Rwanda Governance Board. She replaced Usta Kaitesi.

The cabinet implements national policy. According to the Constitution, the Cabinet is accountable to the President and the Parliament. Under the responsibilities of the cabinet, the Prime Minister leads the functioning of the Government per the main guidelines given by the President and ensures the implementation of laws.

The Prime Minister also formulates government programmes in consultation with Cabinet members.

He is also expected to present government programmes to Parliament within 30 days of taking office.