Rwanda: Kagame Urges New Cabinet to Regularly Self-Evaluate, Improve On Work Delivery

President Paul Kagame on Monday, August 19, told members of the newly sworn in cabinet to conduct regular self-evaluations which will inform them of areas of improvement as they fulfill their responsibilities in government.

He was speaking following the oath-taking ceremony of 21 Ministers, nine Ministers of State, and the new CEO of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), at Parliament.

Most of the ministers who were in office before Kagame's new five-year term were reappointed and the new faces include Prudence Sebahizi, the new Minister of Trade and Industry, Richard Nyirishema, the Minister of Sports, and Christine Nkulikiyinka, the Minister of Public Service and Labour. Doris Uwicyeza Picard was also appointed the CEO of Rwanda Governance Board.

The Head of State said that there are many good things achieved over the past years of governance, adding that it is not, however, a time for complacency given that the achievements could have been even greater.

He noted that for those who did not find themselves in the new cabinet, it does not mean they were fired but it was a change of responsibilities, which will be seen in the coming days.

As the new cabinet members work to fulfil their responsibilities, Kagame told them to have time for reflection and self-evaluation with truthfulness without waiting for external critics.

He said: "It reminds us of self-evaluation and the use of what we have to fulfill these responsibilities for which you have taken oath. The responsibilities of serving Rwanda and its people, including you, but you shouldn't start with yourself."

According to Kagame, leaders should understand that they also gain through serving others.

He urged them to stay informed about what people speak about them, noting that it should put them in a position to assess whether they are still on the right path of achieving what they want and for the benefit of those they serve.

He added that the moment they get shaken by criticism and insults, they have failed in their work. "You should give it time but it shouldn't waste your time."

Kagame reiterated that Rwanda cannot develop if people work in isolation, meaning that all levels of leadership should work together and deliver on their duties on time.

Pointing out that there are some leaders who sleep on their work, yet the required resources and policies are available, he said that they should refuse the appointment to office if they aren't capable of delivering or resign whenever they are no longer committed to work.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Warning against counterproductive lengthy meetings

Kagame also called for an end to long meetings in which the leaders delay and are often unproductive.

According to him, leaders should first of all consider the importance of the scheduled meeting and put a time limit as well as ensure it bears fruit.

He also encouraged the ministers to live healthy lives and succeed as they carry out their duties in the government.

The cabinet implements national policy. According to the Constitution, the Cabinet is accountable to the President and the Parliament. Under the responsibilities of the cabinet, the Prime Minister leads the functioning of the Government per the main guidelines given by the President and ensures the implementation of laws.

The Prime Minister also formulates government programmes in consultation with Cabinet members.

He is also expected to present government programmes to Parliament within 30 days of taking office.