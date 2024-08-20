Uganda: Absenteeism Among Health Workers in Public Facilities Sparks Concern

Absenteeism among senior health workers in Uganda's public health facilities is emerging as a growing concern, with serious implications for the quality of healthcare delivery across the country.

This issue was brought into sharp focus during a recent spot check at Kakuuto Health Centre IV by Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, found that the absence of senior staff was placing an overwhelming burden on nurses and junior health workers.

At Kakuuto HCIV, Dr. Atwine discovered that the frequent absence of senior health professionals, including doctors and clinical officers, has left nurses to shoulder responsibilities beyond their scope.

This not only compromises patient care but also leads to burnout and reduced morale among nursing staff who are forced to manage complex cases without adequate support.

This incident at Kakuuto HCIV is not isolated.

Across Uganda, similar challenges are reported in various health centers and hospitals, where the absence of senior staff disrupts service delivery and places immense pressure on the remaining healthcare workers.

The situation highlights a broader need for improved human resources management within the public health sector.

Experts argue that the solution lies in enforcing stricter attendance policies, enhancing accountability mechanisms, and providing incentives that ensure senior health workers are consistently present and performing their duties.

"There's a need to review the Human Resources management policies for public health facilities to enhance attendance to duty, " Dr .Atwine stated.

Without such measures, the quality of healthcare in Uganda risks being compromised, with the most vulnerable populations bearing the brunt of the consequences.

Dr. Atwine's spot check serves as a wake-up call, underscoring the urgent need for reform to ensure that Uganda's public health facilities can provide the reliable and high-quality care that citizens deserve.