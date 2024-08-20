Uganda: Govt Urged to Expedite Resettlement of Kiteezi Landfill Victims

The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda has asked the government to expedite the resettlement of people affected in Kiteezi landfill, so they can move out of the temporary shelters.

Led by chairperson of the council, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu, IRCU visited Kiteezi to pray for those affected and deliver aid.

The Inter religious council of Uganda visited survivors of the Kiteezi landfill accident, who are currently housed in a camp.

The Inter Religious Council of Uganda team prayed for the victims and offered encouragement.

Dr. Kaziimba, urged the government to quickly find a solution for the displaced people so they can return to normalcy and leave the camp conditions.

"These people will not stay in camps forever, we ask government to resettle them as quickly as possible and also allow those who left their property behind to go back and pick them" stated Dr. Kaziimba

He urged government to be cautious to avoid such disasters that cause loss of life and to act swiftly to rescue affected people when they occur.

"Other countries have plans for such disasters, they help citizens overcome such situations immediately and life goes back to normal, Uganda must do the same" said Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa Deputy Muft Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

The number of people being housed in the camp is increasing daily.

Currently, there are 360 people in the camp, including 158 children, 129 women, and 73 men.

This indicates that there is need for more support, and the Uganda Red Cross has stated that it is doing its best but called on those with any kind of aid to give a hand.

The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda brought relief aid to the victims in form of food and other essential household items.

The Red Cross says they professional counselors to offer psychosocial support to the affected people because many are mentally distressed and need psychological treatment due to the trauma they have experienced.

Meanwhile the search for the missing victims still continues, but no new bodies were discovered today, leaving the total number of recovered bodies at 35.

However, the police have refuted rumors that people were forcibly removed from their homes, stating that they are only speaking to those in the vulnerable areas to encourage them to relocate to safer places.