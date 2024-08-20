South Africa: VBS Pals Floyd Shivambu and Jacob Zuma Snuggle Up Following EFF's Broken Bromance

Floyd Shivambu, the EFF's former deputy president and chief whip in Parliament, will feel right at home with his fellow VBS beneficiary.

One of the things that Jacob Zuma and Floyd Shivambu have in common - and there is so much the two men share - is that they are both beneficiaries of looted VBS Mutual Bank largesse.

No wonder Shivambu swiped right on Zuma's profile while doing speed dating on political Tinder. He has now opted to hitch his revolutionary wagon to Zuma's dynastic project, the MK party, which has 58 seats in Parliament just waiting to be leveraged.

With the convicted former president too sullied to take up leadership in the National Assembly, according to the law, Zuma needed a proxy with a proven track record that dovetailed with his own project. All those recent purges in MK and the stealth-bombing of former judge John Hlope into Parliament are about this - it was preparation for things to come.

Oh, by the way, almost forgot, the country's veteran political courtesan, Jimmy Manyi, also resigned from the EFF to follow Shivambu to MK. Always the bridesmaid, Jimmy, never the bride.

If you can't beat 'em

In 2017, Shivambu and EFF leader Julius Malema met in a penthouse in Sandton with convicted VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, according to the latter's explosive...