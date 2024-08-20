Zimbabwe: After Concluding SADC Summit, Zanu-PF Calls for Release of Jailed Activists - Ruling Party Says There Is Nothing More to Disturb

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa says the incarcerated pro-democracy activists should be set free as there is "nothing to disturb anymore", admitting the influence of the ruling party on the judicial system.

Several opposition supporters and activists are languishing in remand prison following a clampdown that preceded the just ended Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit that was held in Harare.

They were arrested in response to anticipated protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to human rights watchdog, Amnesty International about 160 people have been arrested since June.

Mutsvangwa said it is time the activists be released from prison to avoid wasting resources.

"I am very happy that the Security sector lived up to its billing. We are talking of people who are driven to disorder, people who never want to see their country cast in a good light.

Now they can sulk because they have failed

"Those are deviants and they were dealt with properly and they failed and we are very happy that they failed and they will never succeed again.

"I am sure there will be a good reason to free them afterwards. What they wanted to disturb is over. There is no absolute reason to keep them at the State's expense in jail after failing. We reward their failure by giving them their freedom. There is nothing to disturb anymore," said Mutsvangwa.

President Mnangagwa's government received condemnation from foreign embassies and the United Nations Human Rights over the clampdown on dissenting voices.

The violations heightened as Mnangagwa assumed the chairmanship of the SADC bloc.

SADC leaders however turned a blind eye on the human rights violations during their deliberations Saturday.

Mutsvangwa said the clampdown, albeit casting Zimbabwe in bad light was necessary.

"Now they can sulk because they have failed because our security and defence sector lived up to the billing. They got the right medicine," he said.