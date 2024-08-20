Africa: WHO Director-General's Remarks to Headquarters Staff On World Humanitarian Day - 19 August 2024

press release

Dear Colleagues,

World Humanitarian Day serves as a powerful reminder of our shared commitment to protect and serve those in need, often in some of the world's most perilous environments.

Today, we come together to honour the health workers who continue to provide care despite facing fear, threats, and intimidation. We also remember our colleagues who have been lost, both within the WHO family and among our partners. Their sacrifices weigh heavily on our hearts.

This year, we draw attention to the alarming trend of attacks on humanitarians and aid workers--an unacceptable reality we must confront. Even in times of conflict, there are rules to uphold. Attacks on healthcare violate international humanitarian law, depriving individuals of lifesaving services when they need them most and, even worse, stripping them of hope.

One attack is one too many. Yet, in regions such as Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, and beyond, assaults on healthcare have become disturbingly common. So far this year, WHO has verified 720 attacks on healthcare in 13 countries, resulting in 355 deaths and 647 injuries--impacting ambulance drivers, health workers, patients, and their families. Each statistic represents a life disrupted, a family torn apart and a community left to grapple with loss.

Today, we honour those we have lost and the legacy they leave behind. We extend our respect and gratitude to those who, even now, risk their own lives and health in service to others. They exemplify the values of service, professionalism, integrity, collaboration, and compassion that define our mission at WHO.

It is essential to remember that humanitarians are not only those who operate in high-risk areas. WHO, as a humanitarian organization, means that all of us are humanitarians. Each of us plays a vital role, regardless of our position or location. There is no hierarchy of importance--only a division of labour.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all colleagues, both at headquarters and around the globe, for your unwavering commitment to the vision that has guided us for 76 years: the right to the highest attainable standard of health for all people as a fundamental human right.

This is the right we tirelessly strive to promote and protect, wherever, whenever and however we can. I am immensely proud of each of you, and I am honoured to be part of WHO. Proud to be WHO.

Thank you.