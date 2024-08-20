Malawi: MW Needs 'Functional Seed Systems Value Chain,' Says Seeds Expert

In an effort to increase demand driven seed systems value chain, one of the multiplying seed company 'Renaissance Agriculture Seed System Consult' has highlighted the need for the country to have functional seed system value chain.

Speaking after showcasing their products Chief Agronomist and seed expert for the company, Chimwemwe Josia said as a Malawian company they realized that there is a gap in the legume and cereal sector but this is one of the sectors which has got value in terms of nutritional and economic gain on the international market hence need for the country to shift and also focus on these demand driven seed systems value chains.

"Apart from seed systems, another arm is agro input solution, this is a special segment where we are providing various seeds to different farmers from different companies as well as agro chemicals because we know farmers has got different preference on what to plant, so an additional to the selling of our seeds to the public we saw it as an important mandate for us to also stock different seeds from companies and agro chemicals and provide a complete solution to our farmers," he said.

He further said, they also provide agro economic support to farmers for them to realize a meaningful return on investment and transform the country through mega farms.

"At Renaissance Agriculture, we saw a gap in terms of seeds of various opportunity crops, these are crops that are neglected but important and nutritious. And now you can agree that most of the legumes has been neglected in terms of developing their food systems value chain, so as a company we saw no these crops are pertinent to transform agriculture sector so that we can eliminate malnutrition, poverty and hunger amongst our small holder farmers, so we are here to fill that seed production gap," Josia highlighted.

On the other hand, sells and commercial services director at the company, Ullien Chilembwe said they want the country to diversify as start exporting legumes as well as cereal crops that have been neglected for some time, so as a Malawian company which produce local seeds, farmers will have an opportunity to buy seeds at a cheaper price that can compete at an international market.

"As government is also talking about mega farms, we need to have a good source where to get seeds, so if our farmers will continue to have the trend of seeds that they are having now, you will see that we are going to have problems in sufficing mega farms projects, so we are here to ensure that all local farmers have got cheaper seeds that on the market but also they have a sustainable supply to make sure that the mega farms are maintaining there contractual obligations on the international market and maintain a continuous flow of forex into the country through agricultural sector," Chilembwe said.

This is one of the certified corporate agricultural centered organization which focuses on demand driven seed systems value chain to ensure that there is streathening of agricultural productivity and commercialization in-line with the country's mega farming initiative.