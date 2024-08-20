Malawi: VP USI Salutes Health Workers

20 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Vice president, Dr Michael Usi has commended health workers for working very hard in difficult conditions to save people's lives.

Usi made the remarks on Monday when he visited Nthenje Health Centre in Senior Chief Mwankhunikira in Rumphi where he once worked when he was employed by Adventist Relief Agency (ADRA).

He said Nthenje was one of the facilities that provided quality healthcare at the time he worked at the facility and wanted to find out the present condition of the facility and also to appreciate the work that health workers, particularly health surveillance assistants provide.

" HSAs work in very tough conditions in the communities to prevent disease outbreaks through surveillance and sensitisation.

Sometimes they may feel like they are not recognised, but I want to assure you that we know the importance of your work and we value it ," he said.

He added that he wanted to find out the present condition of the facility and channel any challenges to relevant authorities for action.

Director of Health Services for Rumphi, Dr Arnold Jumbe said one of challenges at the facility is that it no longer offers maternity services to its catchment population since the service level agreement with Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) was terminated.

The agreement, among others, enables people to access specific health services at CHAM facilities whose cost is borne by the Government of Malawi.

District Commissioner for Rumphi, Emmanuel Bulukutu said one of the major challenges at facility was electricity and urged the vice president to help in pushing for the same.

The facility's In charge, Kingsley Phaliyawo said it is now run as a private health centre and many people cannot afford to pay for the services and asked for Veep's intervention.

On his part Senior Chief Mwankhunikira said the health centre has saved a lot of lives in the area and asked the Vice President to help in addressing the challenges.

The facility owned by Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) has a total catchment population of at least 7300 women including 1700 women of child bearing age.

It started providing health services in the area over 50 years ago.

The Veep later interacted with people at Mkwaila village in area.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.