Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Gushes Over Hichilema's Election 'Endorsement' Amid Diplomatic Tiff

Zanu PF is gushing over Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's "endorsement" of last year's disputed elections at the just-ended Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

This comes after the outgoing chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, Hichilema said the recent elections held in the SADC region, including those in Zimbabwe, were relatively peaceful and produced leadership that the bloc is proud of.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the ruling party headquarters in Harare, on Monday, Zanu PF spokesperson Mutsvangwa said CCC's attempt to claim a shared interest with Zambia regarding Zimbabwe's democracy, free speech, and elections is utterly false and pretentious.

He added that Zanu PF has a historic and long-standing relationship with Zambia dating back to the liberation struggle.

"So for CCC to try to say they have a common cause with Zambia about Zimbabwe and on the issues of democracy and free speech and the elections, it's a lot of humbug.

"It's a lot of hogwash on their part, we are the ones who have a history with Zambia on those issues and the relationship between CCC and what they would expect of Zambia is a mere wish on their part," he said.

In the build-up to the SADC summit, Hichilema was a subject of criticism by the Zanu PF leaders who accused him of meddling in Zimbabwe affairs after his envoy delivered an adverse report on last year's elections.

Hichilema's government was accused by President Mnangagwa of siding with imperialists, torching a diplomatic storm between the two neighbours.

Mutsvangwa praised Zambia's active role in the recent SADC summit, highlighting its commitment to regional unity and cooperation.

"We are also very thankful to the President of Zambia. He was present as the chairman of the Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security Cooperation of SADC, virtually, and gave a report on the progress of defence and security matters within SADC.

"We share a lot with Zambia, and our historical perspective is that ZANU-PF was born in Zimbabwe but survived due to Zambia's support as a national liberation movement. We owe our existence to Zambia's support.

"The bonds between ZANU-PF and the people of Zambia are powerful, and we have a lot to talk about with Zambia.

"In contrast, the CCC opposition has little to discuss with Zambia beyond making vague claims about elections and democracy at the behest of outsiders," he said