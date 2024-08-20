Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo On Standby for First Vaccines to Fight Mpox Outbreak

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) hopes to receive its first doses of an mpox vaccine by next week, following promises from the United States and Japan to help it fight its outbreak, the Congolese health minister said on Monday.

The government is launching a €45 million response plan for awareness campaigns, team deployment and patient care, but it does not include vaccines, RFI's correspondent reports.

The DRC hopes to receive doses as early as next week.

On Monday DRC Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba Mulamba said that Japan and the United States had pledged vaccines.

"We've just finished discussions with USAID and the US government. I hope that by next week we'll be able to see the vaccines arrive," he told reporters.

Their arrival would help to address a huge inequity that left African countries with no access to the two shots used in a 2022 global mpox outbreak, while the vaccines were widely available in Europe and the United States.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the disease, known as clade Ib, spread rapidly in Africa.

"We need about 3.5 million doses," Kamba said. "Thanks to Belgium we will have 215,000, thanks to Japan we should have three million doses and the United States is wondering how much to send because they themselves need these vaccines."

More vaccines

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare also said that it was preparing to provide the DRC with supplies of mpox vaccines and needles in cooperation with the WHO and other partners.

The ministry intended to provide "as much support as possible", Masano Tsuzuki, section chief of its division of infectious disease prevention and control, said.

Japan-based KM Biologics is one of the manufacturers of an mpox vaccine.

Denmark's Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO), makes another vaccine, called Jynneos, for the disease. Japan holds a stockpile of the KM Biologics vaccine.

Outside clinical trials, neither of the shots have been available in the DRC or across Africa, where the disease has been endemic for decades.

Accept Manage my choices The global vaccine group Gavi said last week it had up to $500 million to spend on getting shots to countries affected by Africa's escalating mpox outbreak.

"Gavi has offered to make the vaccines available and we agreed," Kamba said.

Mpox, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can kill.

Two strains are spreading in the DRC - the endemic form of the virus, clade I, and the new clade Ib offshoot, and first cases were reported in Europe last week, in Sweden, as well as in Pakistan.

The virus transmits through close physical contact, including sexual contact, but unlike previous global pandemics such as Covid, there is no evidence it spreads easily through the air.

(with Reuters)