Kenya: Race Against Time for National Netball Team Ahead of Nations Cup

20 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — The national women's netball team have upped the ante in training ahead of the Mirxes Nations Cup on September 1-7 in Singapore.

The team, under the tutelage of Peninah Nyakundi and Evelyn Cherono, have been going through their paces at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, with the team of 22 set to be trimmed to 12.

"We have a brilliant squad full of young and experienced players. It is a mixture of youth and experienced, including a number of Under 21 players looking to make the step up to the senior level. We will be considering a lot of qualities in naming the final team," Nyakundi said.

Among the juniors seeking to make an impression on the two tacticians include national under 21 team captain Miriam Wamani and her Equity Bank clubmate Delilah Akinyi.

Ulinzi Swords have provided the lion's share of the provisional squad, including Wing Defense Abigael Seme, Goal Defense Jackline Auro, Center Elsa Ndong', Goal Attack Dorine Akinyi, Centers Vidah Otieno, Winfred Oyugi, Debra Khakula, Nipher Adika and Lilian Mboga at Goal Defense.

Meanwhile, experienced goal attack Lydia Nyapera is hoping to add to her caps thus far for the national team as is the case for national team captain Parin Simiyu who will be at Goal Defence.

Nyakundi and Cherono are part of the technical bench headed by Ugandan import Ali Mugisha.

The Singapore games are an opportunity for Kenya to improve their rankings and qualify for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in a yet-to-be-confirmed venue.

