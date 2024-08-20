Somalia: Upper House Debates Reviving Somali Currency and Printing New Banknotes

20 August 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

On Monday, Somalia's Upper House convened its regular session with a sharp focus on the future of the Somali shilling and the urgent need to print new banknotes.

The session, chaired by Acting Senate Speaker Abdullahi Ali Hirsi Tima'Adde, who also serves as the first deputy speaker, highlighted the pressing issues surrounding the country's financial reforms, particularly in light of the recent introduction of sales tax.

Senator Ibrahim Aw-Gaab Osman, Deputy Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, led a comprehensive discussion on the history of the Somali shilling and its current status.

He emphasized the critical importance of addressing public concerns regarding access to and the usability of the national currency, urging lawmakers to prioritize these issues.

The Somali shilling has had a turbulent history, mirroring the country's own challenges over the past decades. After the collapse of the central government in 1991, the value of the Somali shilling plummeted, leading to widespread use of foreign currencies, particularly the U.S. dollar, in the country's main economic hubs.

The lack of a stable and widely available national currency has remained a significant challenge for the Somali economy.

In recent years, however, Somalia has seen a resurgence in efforts to stabilize its financial system, with a focus on reviving the Somali shilling as a reliable medium of exchange. Despite these efforts, the scarcity of the shilling in circulation, particularly in regions outside the capital, has forced many to rely on digital transactions and mobile money services provided by local telecommunications companies like Hormuud and Somtel.

The widespread adoption of mobile cash services has revolutionized day-to-day transactions in Somalia, making it easier for people to conduct business without physical currency. However, this shift has also highlighted the diminishing role of the Somali shilling in the country's economy.

In some regions, the shilling is virtually non-existent, leading to concerns about the long-term viability of the national currency.

During the Senate session, several senators voiced their worries about the scarcity of the Somali shilling and called on the government to take immediate steps to print new currency.

They stressed that a stable and widely available national currency is essential for economic stability and growth. The senators argued that without a robust and reliable currency, Somalia's financial reforms, including the newly introduced sales tax, would face significant challenges.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.